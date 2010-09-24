'Detroit 1-8-7' Shot with Panasonic Camcorders

To achieve a more cinematic look for the new ABC crime series, Detroit 1-8-7,

the director of photography Lisa Wiegand is using Panasonic's high end

AJ-HPX3700 P2 HD VariCam camcorder. The show being entirely produced in

Detroit.

Wiegand noted in a statement that

she'd worked with the HPX3700 camera before and "decided that [it] was

ideal for the vérité aesthetic of Detroit 1-8-7. Except for

occasional long-lens or car-mount work, our operators are consistently

shooting handheld, and the HPX3700 is more lightweight, streamlined and

faster than video cameras with heavy decks on-board."

A

number of the camera's features, such as variable frame rates and

subtle tone control, help achieve a cinematic type look for the show.

Another

advantage was the P2 workflow, Wiegand noted. "It is easier and more

immediate than tape and the production team appreciates being able to

watch a take right away."

For the HD shoot, the

high-end camcorders provide very high quality imaging with 10-bit 4:2:2

AVC-Intra recording and Dual Link RGB 4:4:4 output and a "great dynamic

range," Wiegand also noted.