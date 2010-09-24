'Detroit 1-8-7' Shot with Panasonic Camcorders
To achieve a more cinematic look for the new ABC crime series, Detroit 1-8-7,
the director of photography Lisa Wiegand is using Panasonic's high end
AJ-HPX3700 P2 HD VariCam camcorder. The show being entirely produced in
Detroit.
Wiegand noted in a statement that
she'd worked with the HPX3700 camera before and "decided that [it] was
ideal for the vérité aesthetic of Detroit 1-8-7. Except for
occasional long-lens or car-mount work, our operators are consistently
shooting handheld, and the HPX3700 is more lightweight, streamlined and
faster than video cameras with heavy decks on-board."
A
number of the camera's features, such as variable frame rates and
subtle tone control, help achieve a cinematic type look for the show.
Another
advantage was the P2 workflow, Wiegand noted. "It is easier and more
immediate than tape and the production team appreciates being able to
watch a take right away."
For the HD shoot, the
high-end camcorders provide very high quality imaging with 10-bit 4:2:2
AVC-Intra recording and Dual Link RGB 4:4:4 output and a "great dynamic
range," Wiegand also noted.
