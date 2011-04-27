Denmark's DR Automates With Mosart

Danish public broadcaster DR is using Mosart automation system for its DR Update news channel that is a distributed via satellite, terrestrial broadcast and the Internet. DR is the first broadcaster to use Mosart automation integrated with Snell's Morpheus platform.

DR uses the Mosart system integrated with Morpheus to switch between DR Update's live news production and its twenty-minute news wheels. That allows producers in the channel's studio to work on new production, while being able to easily modify the ongoing loop of news stories.

Support for Snell's Morpheus is a new feature of the current version of the Mosart automation system, which is used for studio automation by a number of major broadcasters in Europe, and also of v3.0, which made its debut at the 2011 NAB Show.