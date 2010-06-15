Democrats Defend Title II Plan from Budget Threat

A quartet of Democratic senators has asked the ranking member of the

Senate Appropriations Committee not to try to block the FCC majority's

effort to classify the transmission element of broadband as a Title II

common carrier service.

At an appropriations hearing on the FCC's

budget last week, Sen. Thad Cochran (R-Miss.) said he planned to try to

block any appropriation that would be used to implement Title II

reclassification. In response, John Kerry (D-Mass.), chairman of the

Senate Communications Subcommittee; Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Maria Cantwell

(D-Wash.) and Tom Udall (D-N.M.) wrote to Cochran and appropriations

committee Chairman Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii), saying, "We are writing to

oppose any effort to use the appropriations process to block the Federal

Communications Commission (FCC) from using its existing legal authority

to preserve an open Internet, protect consumers, and provide rural

residents and Americans with disabilities with access to today's

broadband Internet services."

They added: "While the proper

authorizing committees have announced efforts to update and clarify the

law, it is the agency's responsibility to ensure it has the proper

regulatory structure in place to execute its responsibilities under

existing law. Preempting that process through an appropriations rider

would be inappropriate."

The heads of the FCC's oversight

committees have signaled they think it is time for an overhaul of the

Communications Act in the face of a broadband explosion, but have also

indicated that is not meant to preempt the FCC's effort to clarify its

authority to regulate broadband access and issues like privacy, notice

and transparency.

The FCC is scheduled to vote June 17 on a notice

of inquiry proposing various responses to a Federal Appeals Court

decision throwing out the FCC's crackdown on Comcast for blocking

peer-to-peer file uploads by BitTorrent users. Those will include

leaving broadband under the lightly regulated Title I regime and

applying the full force of Title II regs to the Internet, plus FCC

Chairman Julius Genachwoski's so-called "third way" approach of applying

a handful of Title II regs to broadband, while forbearing (not

applying) the rest.

"We greatly appreciate Senators Kerry,

Cantwell, Wyden and Udall's efforts to help all Americans get connected

to broadband," said said Free Press Policy Counsel Aparna Sridhar in a

statement. "Americans will not be able to realize the full potential of

the Internet if our broadband policy stands on shaky legal footing, and

this letter provides critical support for the FCC's efforts to

re-establish its oversight over broadband networks. We couldn't agree

more with the letter's message: Congress should not prevent the FCC from

merely asking basic questions about how best to achieve America's

broadband goals in a manner that is structurally sound and legally

sustainable. We appreciate the senators' efforts on behalf of American

consumers."