Democratic Town Hall: Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton Face Off March 13 on CNN/TV One

Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders will look to woo voters during a town hall March 13 at Ohio State University in Columbus.

CNN’s Jake Tapper and NewsOne Now’s Roland Martin will host the event, which will air on CNN and TV One from 8-10 p.m. ET.

The town hall comes two days before critical primaries in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio with a total of 691 delegates up for grabs.

With the outbreak of violence at recent Donald Trump rallies top of mind, expect the topic to come up in some form, especially the GOP frontrunner's hateful rhetoric.

CNN racked up big numbers March 10 for its GOP primary debate with close to 11.9 million viewers.