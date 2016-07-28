Democratic National Convention Dominates Twitter Wednesday Night

As expected, the Democratic National Convention drew an online crowd on day three in terms of social media attention on Twitter, blowing away the competition

According to Nielsen Social, the convention was the most-tweeted about TV show of the night Wednesday, with 2,600,000 tweets from 549,000 "unique authors."

That was up from 1,657,000 tweets from 389,000 uniques on day two.

Day three (actually night three) featured speeches by President Barack Obama, vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The most convention-related activity on Twitter happened at 11:14 p.m. during the President's speech, when there were 23,600 tweets in a one-minute span.

The tweets are counted across all networks, so a roadblocked broadcast like the convention will have a definite advantage. They cover three hours before the earliest primetime telecast (8 p.m.) to three hours after the end (11 p.m.) of the last primetime telecast.

Rounding out the top five for the night were CBS' Big Brother with 41,000 tweets from 12,000 uniques; NBC's America's Got Talent with 23,000/10,000; Greenleaf on OWN at 18,000/4,000; and Mr. Robot on USA at 17,000/7,000.