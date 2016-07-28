Day Two of DNC Dominated TV Show Tweets

Day two of the Democratic National Convention (Tuesday)—with speakers including Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and former President Bill Clinton—continued to dominate the list of most-tweeted TV shows according to Nielsen Social but was down markedly from the first night, which featured Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders' much anticipated reconciliation speech.

Tuesday night's coverage on broadcast and cable nets drew a total of 1,657,000 tweets from 389,000 unique authors, more than ten times its nearest competitor, WWE SmackDown on USA Network with 133,000 from 33,000 uniques.

Rounding out the top five were The Bachelorette on ABC with 110,000/53,000; America's Got Talent on NBC at 46,000/20,000; and Scream on MTV with 33,000/6,000.

Day three's combination of President Barack Obama, Vice Presidential candidate Tim Kaine and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg is likely to best that day two number. Totals will be released later Thursday.