Democratic National Convention Tops TV Tweets

The Democratic National Convention was the most-tweeted TV show Monday night with 3.3 million tweets sent by 693,000 people, according to Nielsen Social. It obviously benefitted from being roadblocked on multiple networks.

That tweet total was almost exactly double that of the Republicans' first day, which drew 1.645 million tweets from 449,000 people, still the most-tweeted show by a mile on that night.

The Democrats had an all-star lineup on their first day, including Michelle Obama and the much-anticipated reconciliation speech from Bernie Sanders, which might explain the particularly heavy tweet load versus the GOP's less star-studded initial outing.

The Democratic convention's Twitter activity spiked at 10:31—when broadcast nets as well as cable were covering the proceedings—following the speech by First Lady Michelle Obama, when 30,400 tweets were sent in a single minute.

Rounding out the top five most-tweeted TV shows of the night were The Bachelorette at 270,000 Tweets by 112,000 people; WWE Monday Night Raw on USA with 266,000 by 47,000 people; Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta on VH1 with 111,000/33,000; and Are you the One? on MTV at 19,000/6,000.