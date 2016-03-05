Democratic Debate: Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders Square Off March 6 on CNN

Politics will take a tamer turn March 6 as Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders face off for a seventh time.

The debate, hosted by CNN in partnership with MLive and The Flint Journal, will take place at 8 p.m. ET on the University of Michigan’s Flint campus.

Viewers can tune in to CNN or log on to CNN.com to watch.

Anderson Cooper will moderate the event, which takes place ahead of Tuesday's Michigan primary, with Don Lemon and Dana Bash contributing questions.

Flint has been front and center recently over its water crisis, which has seen drinking water in the turn brown and contaminated with lead. So, expect that topic to come up in some form. Also top of mind will likley be the GOP candidate circus, namely Donald Trump's flip-flop on the use of torture by the military and the fracturing of the Republican party.

While the dem debates have not drawn as many viewers as those of their GOP rivals, the events still bring in a number of eyeballs to the network. CNN aired the first debate for the party in October, drawing a healthy 15.3 million viewers.

Clinton and Sanders will also meet up for a town hall on Fox News March 7.