Democracy for America Pushes for Franken, Conyers Resignations

Progressive political group Democracy for America has called on Rep. John Conyers and Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) to resign.

DFA, whose leadership team comprises four women, it points out, has 66,125 members in Michigan and 35,421 in Minnesota, another point it made in announcing the decision to call for the legislators to step down.

Conyers and Franken have been the targets of multiple sexual misconduct allegations and are both under pressure from members of their own parties to step down.



"We believe the multiple women who have bravely shared their stories about the behavior of Representative John Conyers and Senator Al Franken, and we strongly feel that both men have a moral obligation to hold themselves accountable for their misconduct and resign from office," said the group.

The allegations against the high-profile Democrats have taken some of the focus off multiple allegations against Republican Alabama senatorial candidate Roy Moore, as well as President Donald Trump, something DFA cited. "If progressives are going to build a country that delivers justice for survivors, real accountability for perpetrators, and works toward equity in everything we do, the fight for change must start with us," it said, meaning Democrats.