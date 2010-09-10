DemoAt IBC Streams 3D Video in 1080p HD

Taking

"over-the-top" video to a whole new level, Elemental Technologies, a startup

developing massively parallel video processing systems, is showing off what it

claims is the world's first live streaming 3D video in 1080p high-definition

format at IBC in Amsterdam.

Elemental

is working with Microsoft, Level 3 Communications and TVN Group to deliver live

3D content using Microsoft Internet Information Services Smooth Streaming

server. Portland, Ore.-based Elemental uses off-the-shelf programmable graphics

processing units (GPUs) to provide rapid transcoding or support for adaptive

bit-rate distribution.

In

the demo, an Elemental Live system is performing multi-bit-rate video encoding

for the Microsoft IIS Smooth Streaming architecture on a live 3D TV signal

originating from a TVN Group television studio in Hamburg, Germany. Level 3 is

providing content delivery to Amsterdam, where the feed will be delivered to

the show floor. IBC attendees will then view the live streaming 3D video

content on a PC-based Silverlight player powered by an Nvidia 3D active shutter

display.

"IIS

Smooth Streaming provides a better way to make full HD 3D on the web a

reality," Keith Wymbs, Elemental vice president of marketing, said in a

statement. "For end users, the quality of the Elemental Live output, combined

with the reliability and options available with IIS Smooth Streaming, bring a

dramatically improved video viewing experience."

According

to Elemental, a single system is handling the encoding for HTTP streaming of

live 1920-by-1080 3D content and performs simultaneous encoding of five output

streams for multiscreen delivery.

Elemental,

founded in 2006, is backed by investors including Walt Disney Co.'s Steamboat

Ventures, General Catalyst and Voyager Capital.

Customers include ABC News, CBS Interactive and Time Warner Cable's Oceanic

division in Hawaii.