On Demand: VOD Creates Ad Lift

New York — Advertising delivered via set-top VOD has shown to be more effective than those delivered through linear TV, generating more engagement with viewers, a top exec with the MSO-backed Canoe advanced ad joint venture said.

According to a recent Canoe study, VOD ads generated a 6% lift in attention, a 4% increase in the viewer’s desire to search out the advertised product and a 14% boost in overall ad “likability,” Chris Pizzurro, head of product, sales and marketing at Canoe, said here during an ad panel at the Multichannel News/Broadcasting & Cable OnDemand Summit.

“The on demand world is here to stay,” Jim Keller, VP of East Coast/Mid-West sales at Hulu, said. “Consumers today are in the control seat.”

