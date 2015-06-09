On Demand: TVE, VOD Remain Challenging

As video on demand and TV Everywhere services continue to make gains with consumers, their development — and ongoing battle with OTT services — is still in the first game of a doubleheader, with many technological and content advances still to come, industry executives speaking at the On Demand Summit Tuesday said.

TV Everywhere continues to make strides, with more than 55% of consumers recognizing and using TV Everywhere services from cable networks, according to CTAM president and CEO John Lansing. While more than 90 networks are offering TV Everywhere services on a subscriber-authenticated basis, Lansing said creating a cohesive, TV Everywhere message remains a challenge.

“The biggest limitation is that TV Everywhere is not a consumer-facing brand,” Lansing said. “To communicate the value of the product without a single handle to the consumer is the biggest challenge.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.