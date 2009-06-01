In Demand Taps SES to Deliver NBA League Pass, MLS Direct Kick

SES Americom-New Skies has signed a multiyear distribution agreement with In Demand Networks to deliver In Demand's NBA League Pass and MLS Direct Kick programming packages to cable subscribers across the country.

The League Pass cable package offers more than 1,000 regional contests and some select NBA games in HD. Direct Kick delivers more than 100 MLS matches nationwide. The packages are distributed over SES Americom-New Skies’ AMC-1 satellite.



“In Demand and SES Americom-New Skies have consistently delivered some of the best sports and entertainment television to cable and pay-per-view subscribers for years,” said Senior VP of Media Services at SES Americom-New Skies Bryan McGuirk. “Together we’re at the top of our distribution game so that viewers from coast to coast can enjoy every action-packed minute on the court and on the field.”



SES’ HD-Prime satellites deliver In Demand’s full programming lineup including PPV movies and boxing, as well as sports packages from Major League Baseball and the NHL, in addition to the NBA and MLS. SES Americom-New Skies will also deliver In Demand’s on-demand content including movies and Howard Stern.