On Demand Summit: VOD Key To ‘Nurturing' Cable Subscribers

Philadelphia -- Cable's free video-on-demand services are an

increasingly critical component that reinforces the value of the TV

subscription, according to a panel of industry executives here at Multichannel

News/B&C's On Demand Summit 2.0.

For Rogers

Communications, offering free VOD is a key part of "sustaining and

nurturing our customer relationships," said David Purdy, vice president

of television and video product management -- particularly for those

under 25, who see cable services as less relevant than older consumers.

The

Toronto-based cable operator, the largest MSO in Canada, is offering

every World Cup match on TV, mobile and broadband on-demand so customers

should "not miss a single goal, a single red card," Purdy said.

"Everything

we do at Rogers is about extending the existing customer relationship,"

he said.

Rogers generates $1.8 billion in television

subscriptions annually, but less than $100 million of that is from

transactional revenue, including VOD and pay-per-view events, Purdy

noted. "The bulk of the future revenue will continue to be

subscriptions," he said, and free VOD adds more value to those.

Bob

Watson, Time Warner Cable's vice president of programming and new

business development, agreed that free video-on-demand is a hugely

popular element of the video subscription.

"People are looking for

more value and they are getting that from the type of programming," he

said. Time Warner Cable offers about 10,000 hours of VOD, which is mix

of transactional, subscription and free content.

Univision

Communications, for its part, is gearing up a huge VOD push for the

World Cup, making hundreds of hours of coverage available free on-demand

24 hours after the matches appear on linear. "For us it's all about

introducing VOD to our audience pretty much for the first time," said

Tonia O'Connor, executive vice president of distribution sales and

marketing.

At the same time, there's a prime opportunity for cable

to increase revenue transactional VOD for movies, especially as the

physical movie-rental stores are closing, said Alex Fragen, Summit

Entertainment's president of domestic television distribution.

"If

the customer wants to watch something it needs to be available," he

said.

Added Purdy, "There's a huge community out there that will

never go to the cinema. But they're willing to pay a premium for that

movie day-and-date... They'll pay multiples over what they currently pay

for VOD."

But the panelists also said VOD interfaces remain a

barrier to wider usage.

"The challenges are navigation," Sandy

Wax, president and general manager of PBS Kids Sprout. "We need to think

about, how do we think about this holistically instead of these bits

and pieces?"

Watson said cable VOD services have been set aside in

"artificially defined" areas that are based on the technology.

"Customers don't care about that - forget about the walls whether it's

linear, on-demand or on their DVR."

Cable operators should be

providing an "E-ZPass" for customers to watch any video they want,

Watson said, referring to the automated highway-toll payment system the

East Coast: "Just make it available to me."

The challenge is to

make rights holders understand the benefits of making their content

across multiple platforms, to provide that seamless experience, Purdy

said. "We should begin every conversation with, ‘What do customers

expect today?'" he said. "If you're slow to the market that's when you

see the bleed to piracy."

Purdy, in describing Rogers' World Cup

multiplatform play, described the service as covering the "4A's": any

content, anytime, anywhere, any device.

Watson later commented,

"Since the Canadians took the 4A's, I'll say Time Warner Cable is

delivering video to the ‘4C's'": cable, cell phone, computer and car. To

which Purdy replied, "I like the 4C's better, in fact."

The

panel, "Programming for Demanding Audiences," was moderated by Multichannel

News programming editor Tom Umstead.