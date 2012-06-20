On Demand Summit: Strauss Says 'Personalization' Is Key at Comcast

New York - Comcast's executive overseeing multiplatform video development says making TV a "personalized" experience is crucial in what's already become an on-demand world.

One reason digital video recorders are so popular is they are easy to use and make it easy to find shows people want to watch, Matthew Strauss, senior VP of digital and emerging platforms at Comcast, said, and that's also true for using smartphones and tablets.

Comcast, after years of building what Strauss called "the best content library on the planet," has been able to make TV more personalized through a Web portal (XfinityTV.com), a tablet app and a new on-screen guide, X1, that's easier for customers to use and for Comcast to update quickly, he said.

