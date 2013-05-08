On Demand Summit: RADiUS Duo Charts VOD Growth, Urges Wider Data Sharing

New York -- Tom Quinn and Jason Janego, copresidents of the

Weinstein Co.'s RADiUS multiplatform label, leavened a serious business

discussion at the On Demand Summit with an intoxicating blast from the French

Riviera.

The pair touted upcoming Cannes competition entry Only

God Forgives. After showing the ultra-stylized trailer for the reteaming of

Ryan Gosling and his Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn, they talked

about the strategy behind its premiere in two weeks in Cannes and its

day-and-date release in July.

VOD "more adequately serves this film than launching it on

5,000 prints," Quinn said. "I can't keep up with the demand for this film with

old-fangled prints. But in the multiplatform world, I can reach 85 million

consumers, and theatrically I can still have a robust release for people who

want to see it that way."

Success on simultaneous platforms, widely considered

impossible as few as three years ago, is now an attainable goal. During the

keynote, moderated by Multichannel News editor-in-chief Mark Robichaux, Quinn

and Janego explained how hits like the Will Ferrell-produced Sundance pickup Bachelorette

last summer and Aaron Eckhart revenge thriller Erased this spring have

shown the viability of day-and-date.

"The No. 1 thing is picking the right movie," Quinn said of

the task of managing the company's slate of 18 films a year. "Picking the right

season and release date is also key. With Bachelorette, we launched in

August. It turns out that's a great time of year to launch a VOD because

everybody's away but they still want to watch movies."

While RADiUS and the entire on-demand world have made big

strides, Janego and Quinn both said more data needs to be released and

promoted, as it is with theatrical releases and TV ratings. "In the â€˜70s,

studios were complaining that they were being forced to release box office data

on Sundays and Mondays and then they realized, 'Oh, wait a minute, this is a

huge marketing tool.' There's no reason we shouldn't be thinking the same way

in the VOD space."

Rentrak, a leading tracker of VOD transactions from many top

providers, is still developing a more comprehensive data offering that would

fold in digital stats from iTunes, Amazon and game consoles.

"We're

only scratching the surface," Janego said. "Of the total number of homes that

providers reach, only a small percentage of those are actually consuming movies

on demand. That means there is a huge audience that we haven't even touched

yet. This market will only expand. This audience isn't going to shrink."