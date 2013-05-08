On Demand Summit: Panel Says Awareness, Navigation Key to On-Demand Marketing
New York - Helping customers sift through the literally
thousands of choices on demand is a top priority of multichannel video
programming providers and content creators alike and is a key component of
marketing the service, according to a panel discussion at Wednesday's Multichannel News/Broadcasting& Cable On Demand Summit here.
At the Summit's Marketing & Promotions Roundtable
moderated by CTAM senior VP of marketing and communications Anne Cowan, Verizon
director, content strategy and acquisition Joseph Lawson said helping consumers
navigate the choices out there is key and letting them know that your service
can provide that help is essential to success.
"We believe that marketing FOD [free on demand] can be the
rising tide that lifts all boats," Lawson said, adding that on demand viewers
not only watch free shows, they buy on demand programming as well.
