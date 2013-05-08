On Demand Summit:Online Video Still in the 'First Inning'

While online video has come a long way from just being a

place where people upload videos of their cats, Rob Barnett, founder & CEO,

My Damn Channel, argued that it is still in early-game stage.

"What inning is [online video] in?" Barnett said

to Multichannel News' news editor

Mike Reynolds, who moderated the distribution roundtable at B&C/Multichannel News' On Demand

Summit Wednesday.

"Just about all the smart people I can find say 'first

inning'."

Barnett argues that On Demand platforms should resemble TV

networks, with branded channels. He said that My Damn Channel tried to

"steal pages from the playbooks" of networks like HBO and Comedy

Central.

"We've always believed that you have to reapply some of

the best teachings of television programming," he said. "On Demand,

but programmed."

Andrew Walworth, CEO, Grace Creek Media & Sportskool

Networks, says that thinking needs to change. "We still tend to think of

this as a binary choice, either you're doing linear programming or doing on

demand."

Walworth did add that he thinks "that distinction is

going to break down."

Peter Blacker, executive VP, digital media & emerging business,

Telemundo Media, said that "truths are coming out" about On Demand

and online video. He pointed to three primary aspects that are important for

any On Demand platform to have: 1) encores of current shows 2) creating events

around programming and 3) creating franchises.

"The audiences

are changing behavior, but they're consuming more media than ever, not less,"

he said. "We need to figure out how to best occupy that space."

"There's new [platforms] emerging on a daily basis,"

added Jeff Siegel, VP, digital distribution and home entertainment, The Americas,

FremantleMedia International. "The ones that exist are even changing in

terms of what they are looking for and how they are defining their audience and

strategy."

Siegal says the key is to "window it properly,"

meaning finding the best place for certain content. He cited that, for his

company, serialized dramas work the best on SVOD platforms.

"We're in the early days of the 'cable-ization' of the

internet," concluded Barnett.