On Demand Summit:Multiple Devices Force Industry to Play Catch Up

With the proliferation of multiscreen devices, the challenge

for operators and programmers is how to streamline all of that content to be

able to play on such a wide array of options.

"Managing an app pool across these growing set of devices

that these consumers are using is a real challenge," said Tony Goncalves, senior

VP of digital entertainment products, DirecTV. "That's where the consumer

sees the problem."

Goncalves made those comments during the technology

roundtable during B&C/Multichannel

News' On Demand Summit Wednesday. The panel was moderated by Multichannel News technology editor Jeff

Baumgartner.

"You've actually got to build great experiences on

these devices," Goncalves continued. "There are many more devices

this year than last year."

"I think the biggest challenge is actually going

through the supply chain," chimed in Joe Ambeault, chief product officer,

Redbox Instant by Verizon.

"It used to be really easy; we delivered content in SD

and HD to set-top box," added Kelly Delany, VP of marketing, Deluxe

Digital Distribution. "Now we're working with more content." She said

there are now "hundreds of different types of variants and file formats."

"Every screen, every studio has its own nuance and in

order to deliver the type of quality experience," said Delany.

Noah Levine, senior product evangelist, Adobe Primetime,

said he sees the industry "at a little bit of a breaking point" right

now. He argued that it doesn't make sense to build custom applications and playback

environments for all the different devices out there. "As we solve the

mass technical issue that is causing you to do have so many people and resources

and dollars behind each platform as you're rolling it out, there's going to be

a whole new suite of challenges that we find."

Idan Cohen, CEO & cofounder of Boxee, says his primary

concern is trying to beef up the content Boxee customers can watch.

"Moving forward, we want to work with pay TV in order

to actually get their content on our devices as well," he said. "A

lot of the pay TV providers understand that they don't necessarily control the

set top box."