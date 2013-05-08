On Demand Summit: Lionsgate's Packer -- Digital DistributionNot One Size Fits All

New York -- It's

been two years since Jim Packer joined Lionsgate as its president of worldwide

television and digital distribution from MGM, and in that time, he's seen a

number of changes in the on-demand landscape, namely that increased options

call for more flexibility.





"We don't think

one size fits all," Packer said of Lionsgate's distribution strategy for

the 40-50 movies it releases each year. He noted while some titles like the

Matthew McConaughey feature Mud lend themselves to early VOD, other like

the Twilight franchise's Breaking Dawn still draw record revenue

under the traditional model.





"You don't

necessarily have to tweak them, you have to find the right model," he said

in a keynote interview, moderated by

B&C executive editor Dade Hayes, at B&C/Multichannel News'

On Demand Summit on Wednesday morning.





Packer noted there

is flexibility in distribution that didn't exist before; Lionsgate is now

planning for up to seven windows including traditional, early viewing and early

electronic sell-through. Likewise, one of the biggest changes he's seen is the

percentage of revenue derived from these alternative distribution windows.





"VOD is now

10-15% of box office, a few years ago it was 5%," he said. In fact 2012's The

Impossible made $6 million through on demand viewing, one-third of box

office gross, a phenomenon that wasn't happening five years ago.





The windowing

strategy of course requires cooperation with theaters that pay to exhibit the

films. "We are very careful to be incredibly respectful of the

windows," Packer said. "You don't want to push them too hard."





But he noted that in

the case of Lionsgate's Margin Call and Arbitrage, the multiple

distribution strategy didn't cannibalize each other -- polling found that an

overwhelming majority of people who went to theater didn't know the films were

on VOD and vice versa.





"I look at that

as more of a challenge, that we hit on all cylinders and don't miss one,"

Packer said.





One way he's found to

draw new viewers to old library titles is giving them what he calls a

"digital car wash" which involves redoing the trailer in HD, making

it less than 60 seconds and optimizing its cover artwork for viewing on an

iPad. It then re-launches it like a brand new film, resulting in a "major

uptick in rental," Packer said.