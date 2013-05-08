On Demand Summit: Grenier Says Day-and-Date Key for Docs

New York -- Adrian Grenier was in the house at the On Demand Summit here Wednesday, but he wasn't talking about entourages, other than in the context of the prospective audiences that can be reached via the platform.

Grenier, perhaps best known for his role as Vinny Chase, the acting star at the center of the circle of friends in HBO's Hollywood buddy series, Entourage, discussed the influence of on-demand platform on How to Make Money Selling Drugs, the film written and directed by his longtime collaborator and friend Matthew Cooke. Tribeca Film acquired the U.S. rights to How to Make Money Selling Drugs -- which premiered at Toronto International Film Festival last year as an examination of how street dealers can rise through the ranks, while exposing the "war on drugs" -- and will flank its theatrical release on June 18 with an on-demand platform debut across the U.S.

The film, which unfolds from the perspective of former drug dealers, while featuring interviews with hip hop moguls 50 Cent, Rick Ross, Freeway and Russell Simmons, as well as rights advocates Susan Sarandon and Woody Harrelson, will then become accessible on other platforms five days later.

