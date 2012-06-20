On Demand Summit: Comcast Sets Up for 'Hockey Stick' Jump in VOD Advertising

Comcast expects video-on-demand advertising impressions on free VOD content to increase tenfold in the next 12 months, according to Chip Meehan, Comcast Spotlight's West regional vice president of integrated media sales.

"We have 400 million monthly VOD views on Comcast. I'd love to have a dollar for every view," Meehan said, speaking on a panel at the Multichannel News/B&C fourth annual On Demand Summit here Wednesday.

Meehan predicted that Comcast will see the proverbial "hockey stick" upswing in VOD advertising revenue as the MSO completes licensing agreements with programmers.

"Once the first couple of them are figured out you can assume the rest will follow," he said, and referenced Comcast's sweeping deal with The Walt Disney Co. struck earlier this year: "If Comcast and Disney can figure it out you can assume we'll figure it out with others."

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.