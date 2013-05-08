On Demand Summit: Can 'Free' VOD Pay the Freight?

New York -- Cable operators finally have the technical

capacity to switch out ads in video-on-demand streams on the fly, so now the

industry must focus on how to make money out of these platforms as they reach a

broader and more diverse audience.

Canoe Ventures, the joint venture of Comcast, Time Warner

Cable, Cox Communications, Cablevision Systems, Bright House and Charter

Communications, has dynamic ad insertion (DAI) supported in about 28 million

U.S. homes, said Canoe head of sales and marketing Chris Pizzurro during an

advertising panel here at the On Demand Summit. "We think that's a tremendous

start," he said.

Canoe, which was sized down last year to focus

exclusively on VoD advertising, hooks into MSO advertising systems as well

as the campaign managers used by programmers that take advantage of the

platform. Most of its current base is courtesy of deployments with

Comcast and TWC.

