On Demand Summit:Business Has Created More Audiences, Opportunities

New York -- The

on demand industry has created more audiences, thus giving more opportunities

to content providers that wouldn't work well inside the traditional television

model.

That was just one of the takeaways Wednesday during the

"Programming Content -- Which Content Will Be Valuable to Viewers...now, and

in the future?" panel at B&C/Multichannel

News' fourth annual On Demand Summit.

"Technology is changing the business, creating more

audiences and creating more opportunities," said Raj Amin, CEO &

co-founder, HeathiNation.

Amin said his media company HeathiNation -- which produces

and syndicates health and lifestyle video -- is a perfect fit for the on demand

industry, because that type of content doesn't play well in traditional

television. "Heath is a one-to-one experience," said Amin. "What

you care about, when you care about it, [will] always [be] different than the

person sitting next to you."

One of the genres that does play well in an on demand world is

comedy; Rob Barnett, CEO & founder of My Damn Channel, acknowledged that

breaking out of the clutter is what trips up a lot of would-be original content

providers. "The hardest thing for everyone single one of us to do in an

increasingly crowded world is stand out with original content."

Barnett said My Damn Channel isn't to reinvent the wheel, believing

that the "old" rules for regular television could be applied to the

online world. "We're big believers in programming regularly," said

Barnett. "At our company we do it almost like an HBO or Showtime."

Big-name comedic stars such as Paul Rudd, Jonah Hill and Elizabeth Banks have appeared

in My Damn Channel programming.

Lisa Schwartz, executive VP, distribution, operations and

business development, Sundance Selects and IFC

Films, said the booming on demand business has helped expand her films reach --

which are usually art house type movies -- to viewers who wouldn't be able to

see it otherwise. "It's sustained [our business] financially to be able to

bring a great product to people who otherwise would not have access."

One of the questions facing the on demand industry is just

how ad-supported content can survive in a world where audience measurement is

difficult at best. Peter Block, president and GM, FEARnet, said that on

demand content providers need to prove to media buyers that this industry can

service their needs. "The key is to show the advertisers that there is a

viable alternative out there," said Block.

Barnett added that a smaller, but more engaged audience may

provide better results for the advertiser. "In some cases small is the new

big."