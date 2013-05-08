On Demand Summit: Better Shows, Better Revenue a Click Away

New York -- Consumers are slowly but surely changing the way

they view video on demand, said Bill Livek, vice chairman and CEO of Rentrak.

While on-demand programming was once synonymous with pay per view -- a button

on the remote often avoided for that reason -- he said viewers now know they

can get a rich array of programming mostly free of charge.

"I'm seeing a sea change in terms of how the consumer

is starting to watch television," he said.

Fully monetizing the platform by getting agencies fully on board with on demand

advertising, he added, is another story.

Livek and colleague Cathy Hetzel, Rentrak corporate

president and president of its AMI Division, starred in the Measuring on Demand

Content in a Redefining Market panel in Manhattan. Jeff Baumgartner, technology

editor at Multichannel News,

moderated.

Hetzel said the networks are more on board with the notion

of on demand boosting their top shows' profiles, as opposed to siphoning off

linear viewing. "It's one of the huge differences I see in the

redefinition of the market," she said.

Livek noted that movies make up just 7% of on demand

transactions but the bulk of the revenue, and stressed the importance of

census based measurement on the platform. Hetzel is pushing for a more

transparent approach to on demand to make it more attractive to marketers.

"We need everyone in the room to be in

board for this to be a successful ad medium," she said. "We need a

transparent view for agencies to buy this more easily."