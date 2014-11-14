In Demand Renews Deal With SES

Satellite operator SES has announced that In Demand has renewed a capacity agreement.

As part of the deal, In Demand will retain two C-band transponders on SES’ AMC-1 satellite to deliver professional sports packages from MLB, the NBA, the NHL, boxing, MMA, wrestling and entertainment events to nearly 50 million digital cable households in North America and the Caribbean.

In total, In Demand uses four full-time transponders aboard three SES satellites (AMC-1, AMC-10 and AMC-11) to deliver its programming. SES reports that the newest agreement extends a partnership that goes back to the launch of In Demand nearly 30 years ago.

“There are big challenges in the delivery of content, especially when thousands of live sporting events are involved and there’s no room for error,” explained John Vartanian, CTO at In Demand, in a statement. “We rely on SES for far more than satellite capacity. We have collaborated and innovated with them as our business has evolved over the years. SES offers the flexibility and the know-how we must have to provide reliable distribution to all of our affiliates.”