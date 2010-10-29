In Demand Lobs 3D VOD To Comcast, Time Warner Cable

Not to be left out of the nascent 3D fiesta, Comcast and Time Warner Cable have begun offering a smattering of free and transactional 3D video-on-demand content, provided through In Demand Networks.

The 3D movies currently available to rent from Comcast and TWC include: horror movie Scar 3D, Under the Sea 3D, Deep Sea 3D, Journey to the Center of the Earth 3D and NASCAR 3D.

Free 3D titles currently available include SOS Planet 3D, Haunted Castle 3D, Siegfried And Roy: The Magic Box 3D, Alien Adventure 3D, 3D Sun, Misadventures In 3D and Mummies: Secrets Of The Pharaohs 3D. The 3D selections will be available through November, according to In Demand.

