On Demand: Ease of Use, Mobility Key to TV Everywhere Message

New York – TV Everywhere may be gaining traction with consumers, but marketers need to continue to hammer home the message that the service is easy to use and delivers content when they want it, according to a panel session at the Multichannel News/B&C On Demand Summit Thursday.

About half of pay TV customers are aware of TV Everywhere as a product offered by their TV service provider, and 36% say they feel it is an important part of their offering. But many consumers still struggle with how to use the service and still more are unaware they can access TV Everywhere at no additional charge, the panel said.

That’s where the marketing message comes in. To help combat ease of use fears, at NBCUniversal Content Distribution, VP of consumer marketing, TV Everywhere Alexa Wilson said her unit developed marketing spots for specific networks that showed how simple it was to access content with a user name and password.

“We are making sure we are delivering all the things we promised to consumer,” Wilson said, adding that the word has changed “exponentially” as usage has migrated from desktop computers to tablets and mobile devices.

That shift has also driven a big increase in TV Everywhere adoption she added. At NBCU, Wilson said video streaming is up about 55% across all its networks.

