Delivery Agent Embeds ShopTV With Sony

Delivery Agent has announced that it is working with Sony Electronics to expand its television commerce efforts by making its ShopTV application available on 2013 and 2014 Sony smart televisions and Blu-ray Disc players.

The application is accessible through the Sony Entertainment Network and provides consumers with the ability to shop for thousands of products via the Sony remote control.

The announcement is notable because in the future, Sony plans to allow viewers to use its remotes to shop directly from programming and advertising to create what the companies are calling an “interactive co-viewing experience from the TV.”

“Equipping Sony televisions and Blu-Ray players with ShopTV is in line with our continued focus on innovation,” said Nick Colsey, VP of business development, Sony Electronics. “Bringing together Sony technology and Delivery Agent’s immersive television engagement and shopping platform will enable us to deliver a next generation viewing experience to the Sony home.”

The announcement builds on an early commerce alliance between the two companies.

At the 2014 IFA Berlin show, Sony Corporation announced the integration of Delivery Agent’s ShopTV into Sony’s TV SideView application.

That agreement allowed viewers to shop for products seen in and related to TV programming directly from the TV SideView application. That application is available around the world on more than 4 million iOS and Android devices.