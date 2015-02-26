Delivery Agent Drives Toyota T-Commerce Tilt

Delivery Agent has inked a deal with Toyota to power a TV-based interactive ad campaign for the carmaker’s 2015 Camry.

The campaign is using Delivery Agent’s ShopTV platform to trigger interactive elements in the 30-second spot that provide more info on the car model. As this video of the ad shows, viewers with access to that interactivity can use their remote control to browse features of the Camry and receive more information directly by inputting their mobile phone numbers.

The ShopTV platform triggers the ad’s interactive component, but that feature is currently limited to connected devices from Samsung, LG and Roku.

