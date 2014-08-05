Delivery Agent Acquires Musictoday

Delivery Agent has announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Musictoday, a merchandise distribution company that fulfills merchandise orders for hundreds of recording artists.

Terms of the deal to acquire Musictoday from Live Nation Entertainment were not disclosed.

Delivery Agent’s platform has been used for over 10 million media related commerce transactions via desktop, mobile, tablet and TV, where it is used by a number of producers and networks to sell TV-related merchandise.

The deal will expand its current offerings from TV and movie sectors to include the music industry.

“This acquisition offers Delivery Agent a natural way to extend the company’s solutions into a new vertical and create real value for the industry,” said Mike Fitzsimmons, Delivery Agent CEO in a statement.