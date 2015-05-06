Dejero, Aeryon Team Up on Drone Video

Dejero has announced a technology partnership with Aeryon Labs, a manufacturer of small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) that will allow broadcasters to incorporate live video from drones into their news, sports and other video productions.

"There is significant and growing interest from broadcasters — especially newsgathering organizations — in drone technology because it brings a unique perspective and closer, more intimate live content, while providing greater context to news stories," said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero in a statement. "For drone-based video to work in a live broadcast situation, broadcasters need low-latency, broadcast-quality video from a highly reliable drone system that's easy to use, quick to deploy, and proven in the field. That is what the Aeryon drone system gives them. Thanks to this partnership, incorporating live, drone-based video into newscasts is a practical reality for broadcasters."

The platform combined Dejero Live+ transmitters and cloud services, which are widely used by news organizations with imagery captured by the Aeryon SkyRanger sUAS vehicles.

The Aeryon SkyRanger sUAS can fly for over 50 minutes and has a folding design that makes it easy to transport.

The compact Live+ mobile transmitters manage and bond cellular, Wi-Fi, and portable satellite connections together to deliver high quality video. The system also allows users to preview and manage the live feeds from Dejero's Live+ Control Web portal.

The two companies have been demonstrating the system at AUVSI's Unmanned Systems 2015 show in Atlanta, May 5-7.