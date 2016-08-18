DEG Names Fox’s Dunn as New Chair

Home entertainment trade organization DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group has named Mike Dunn, president of 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment, as its new chairman for the 2016-17 fiscal year.

Dunn previously served as vice chair for DEG, with the group naming Matt Strauss, executive VP and GM of video services for Comcast Cable, taking over Dunn’s old role. Sofia Chang, executive VP of worldwide digital distribution and home entertainment for HBO, will continue to serve as DEG’s CFO, while Mike Fasulo, president and COO of Sony Electronics, will continue to serve as DEG’s secretary. Former chair Ron Sanders, president of Warner Bros. Worldwide Home Entertainment Distribution, will serve in the position of Ex-Officio.

“We are delighted with the enthusiastic response we received from our diverse membership who were interested in Board participation,” said DEG president Amy Jo Smith. “The DEG board of directors is reflective of the evolving landscape of the home entertainment industry. We are extremely grateful for Ron Sanders’ tenure as chair and, likewise, are pleased to welcome Mike Dunn as chair and Matt Strauss as vice chair.”

New DEG board members include Bill Sondheim, president of independent distributor Cinedigm, Ron Geller, VP of worldwide content relations for Dolby Labs, and Jim Kiczek, VP of digital video and audio product marketing for Samsung Electronics.

For its communications committee, DEG named James Finn, executive VP of corporate and marketing communications for 20th Century Fox, as chair, with Liz West, VP of worldwide publicity for The Walt Disney Studios, named as vice chair.