DEG, Mediamorph Launch Reporting Service for Digital Retailers

The industry-backed organization DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group (DEG) and analytics firm Mediamorph have announced the launch of a new reporting service for digital retailers.

The service is currently available for pilot testing at no cost and is designed to automate and streamline the measurement and tracking of online purchases.

"Creating an agile offering leveraging Mediamorph's industry-standard cross-platform Data Management Platform is yet another advancement in equipping both retailers and content distributors with critical marketplace data to help them understand and grow their businesses," DEG digital ambassador Larry Wilk said in a statement. "The service will provide an industry solution to a problem that many retailers have with providing sales information to content providers. This solution will help drive overall development of the digital market."

Using standards, the system will provide a flexible platform for retailers to submit their sales and royalty reports to content providers directly via the Digital Retailer Reporting Service Portal, through either API or FTP delivery, the companies say. These reports will be translated and converted to the industry approved XML format, which will then be delivered to the content providers.

"For the first time, the digital retail industry is moving to a consistent API-based ecosystem based on industry-wide standards," explained Michael Sid, co-founder and CEO of Mediamorph. "We view this as a tremendous opportunity to reduce the cost of content delivery with the ultimate goal of making more terrific films and television shows available via digital retail around the world."