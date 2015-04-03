Debbie Turner Upped to VP of TV at Scripps

Scripps has expanded the corporate roles for three executives following its merger with Journal Broadcast Group, which closed April 1. Debbie Turner, previously executive VP at Journal Broadcast Group and WTVF Nashville general manager, is now VP of TV operations at Scripps. She will oversee the operations of all 33 Scripps TV stations, splitting her time between Nashville and Cincinnati.

Ed Fernandez is VP and divisional general manager, based in Detroit but giving up his WXYZ Detroit general manager role. Steve Wasserman is also VP and divisional general manager, based in West Palm Beach while relinquishing the GM role at WPTV.

Lyn Plantinga, WTVF station manager, is the new VP and general manager in Nashville. Mike Murri, WXYZ director of sales and station manager, is the new VP and general manager at WXYZ-WMYD. Lloyd Bucher, WPTV station manager, is the VP and general manager for WPTV.

The changes are effective immediately.

“As we look to define Scripps as a local media company that supports platforms and devices beyond TV, Lyn, Mike and Lloyd are progressive leaders who represent the modern view of what it means to run a market-leading media organization,” said Brian Lawlor, senior VP of the Scripps Broadcast division. “They each understand the intersection of media consumption in a TV, mobile and social world and will guide their local brands to continued media leadership in each of these great cities.”