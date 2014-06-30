Dean Stoneback Joins SCTE

The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) has announced that Dean Stoneback has been hired at senior director of engineering for SCTE.

In the new post, Stoneback will be responsible for the development of standards, recommended practices and training materials. He will report to Daniel Howard, senior VP and CTO of SCTE.

Stoneback, a veteran of more than 25 years in the cable telecommunications industry, had most recently served as senior technical marketing manager with Arris Group and as senior manager, systems engineering, access networks for Motorola.

“Throughout his career, Dean Stoneback’s innovative approach, his commitment to technical excellence and his collaborative spirit have contributed to the growth of our industry,” Howard said. “We anticipate that those same characteristics will be invaluable in creating the resources needed to pave the way for the services of tomorrow.”