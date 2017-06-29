D.C. Reacts to Brendan Carr's FCC Nomination

There were plenty of Washington stakeholders ready to weigh in on the long-anticipated naming of Brendan Carr to fill the remaining Republican commissioner seat on the FCC.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signaled his intention to nominate Carr, FCC general counsel and a longtime aide to chair Ajit Pai.

It won't be an official nomination until the president sends it to the senate, which should come anytime now.

Carr got a warm welcome from the FCC's lone Democrat. “I congratulate Brendan Carr on being nominated by the President to serve as a Commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission," said commissioner Mignon Clyburn. "He is well respected on both sides of the aisle and has demonstrated a deep knowledge of the legal and policy issues facing the communications sector, both as an advisor to then Commissioner Pai and now as General Counsel of the agency. Brendan is a great asset to the Commission and I wish him a successful Senate confirmation.”

“I congratulate Brendan Carr on his selection by President Trump for a seat at the FCC," said soon-to-be fellow Republican commissioner Michael O'Rielly. "Mr. Carr will be an added voice at the Commission in efforts to reduce senseless regulations and install sound policymaking. I look forward to working with him in his new capacity, pending consideration of the nomination by the U.S. Senate.”

“On behalf of Mobile Future, I congratulate my friend Brendan Carr on being nominated to serve as a Commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)," said Mobile Future chief policy adviser Robert McDowell, himself a former Republican FCC commissioner. "Brendan’s broad and deep expertise on wireless legal and policy issues will be a tremendous asset to the FCC as it pursues a forward-looking agenda focused on ensuring that America remains the world leader in mobile communications. Freeing up more spectrum and removing unnecessary barriers that delay the deployment of the infrastructure needed for cutting-edge 5G technologies are essential to spurring the American economy. Brendan has an ideal background and regulatory philosophy to produce policies that will bring positive and constructive change to the benefit of all Americans.”

"NAB strongly endorses the nomination of Brendan Carr to the FCC," said National Association of Broadcasters president Gordon Smith. "He has a firm grasp on telecom and media law and the right temperament to be a superb Commissioner. We support his swift confirmation."

“CTIA and the wireless industry congratulate Brendan Carr on his nomination as an FCC Commissioner," said CTIA president Meredith Attwell Baker. "He is an accomplished and talented attorney who understands the importance of wireless to consumers and the U.S. economy. The FCC is focused on a range of wireless issues, including infrastructure siting for next generation 5G wireless networks, and we hope his nomination will be swiftly approved by the Senate.”

“With the nomination of Brendan Carr, the FCC is moving a step closer to having the full complement of commissioners," said Free State Foundation president Randolph May. "No one doubts that Brendan is eminently qualified to take the seat, and that’s true as well of Jessica Rosenworcel, who has been nominated to fill a Democratic slot. Having served at the Commission as Associate General Counsel, I think the agency functions best with all five commissioners on board. The five certainly won’t always agree on matters, but the exchange of different ideas in a congenial, collaborative matter often leads to better decisions at the end of the day."

A step closer because Jessica Rosenworcel has been nominated to return to her former seat with a new five-year hitch, which would bring the FCC to its full complement of five, unless commissioner Mignon Clyburn decides to exit when her term is over at the end of the month. She can stay until someone else is nominated and confirmed or until the end of 2018, whichever comes first.

"Brendan Carr gets spectrum, and WifiForward is eager for Congress to put him on the job at the FCC as soon as possible," said the unlicensed wireless spectrum advocacy group.

Before Carr was named general counsel to the FCC under chairman Ajit Pai, he was Pai's wireless advisor.

“Brendan Carr is an excellent choice for the Federal Communications Commission," said Will Johnson, Verizon senior VP of federal regulatory and legal affairs. "With years of experience at the Commission, he has a deep knowledge and understanding of the critical issues that impact our industry. He’ll hit the ground running on vital issues such as encouraging deployment of 5G and next-generation networks, promoting public safety, and closing the digital divide.

“Mr. Carr is a dedicated public servant with a strong commitment to market-oriented policies that will foster innovation and investment. We expect him to play an important role as the agency helps usher in a new era of innovation and opportunity in the broadband and communications space.”

Newspaper association the News Media Alliance applauded the pick. "We believe his knowledge of the issues relevant to the news media industry will be of great value in building on a rich communications landscape that will serve the public," the alliance said in a statement. "We are supportive of his nomination and hope to see him confirmed expeditiously."

“We warmly congratulate Brendan Carr on his nomination to be a Commissioner of the FCC," said the Internet Innovation Alliance. "His long experience and knowledge of communications policy will serve him well in this new position. We expect he will work to ensure that the United States will remain the world’s leader in telecommunications, promoting innovation and competition and remembering that the private sector is the source of innovation more often than the government.



“We look forward to working with him and call on the Senate to confirm him expeditiously.”



