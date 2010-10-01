D.C. Mobile DTV Smartphone Showcase Concludes

The smartphone portion of the Open Mobile Video

Coalition's Washington, D.C. test/consumer showcase ended Friday (Oct. 1),

although the service is still being tested on LG Mobile DTV/DVD players and

Dell netbooks.

Among the viewer feedback from the test (150

Sprint customers temporarily traded their cell phones for modified Samsung

Moment phones) was that the phones would need some kind of "kickstand"

when the actual device comes to market. The Samsung Moment phone being used to

test the service was never meant for general mobile DTV

consumption, OMVC pointed out. For example, it had an antenna that needed

to be screwed in rather than being self-contained within the unit.

A spokesman for the coalition said there would

likely be more data on consumer reaction at the CTIA Enterprise and

Applications Show in San Francisco next week.

The showcase launched May 24 with DTV signals

from nine TV stations and streams of cable news and entertainment

channels--MTV, Comedy Central, Food Network--simulating a premium service.

The primary goal was to get viewer feedback to

help stations shape the new service and demonstrate the interest and potential

to advertisers. Among the feedback gleaned from comments to a social Web site

by the digital guinea pigs was that 1) live, local news was a big draw; 2)

viewing is heaviest during the work week; 3) mobile viewing included commuting,

lunch breaks (catching the soaps at work, for example), the supermarket and

doctor's office.

While OMVC is handling the technical tire

kicking, it will be up to the station consortia like the Mobile Content Venture

and Mobile 500 to come up with the business models that make it work. That will

have to include getting a carrier deal as well as getting

the DTV receiver chips into the DNA of smartphone makers.

OMVC is a coalition of some 900 TV stations, commercial and

noncommercial, looking to leverage their spectrum to compete in an increasingly

multiplatform world.