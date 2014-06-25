DBS Firms Partner with i360 to Reach Conservative Voters

D2 Media Sales, the partnership between Dish and DirecTV that sells addressable ads to political campaigns, said it formed a relationship with i360, which has a database of voters Republican and conservative candidates would want to reach.

Candidates and advocacy groups will be able to use data to target TV commercials at the household level from the two DBS companies’ 20 million subscribers.

“By working with i360, D2 Media Sales will be able to offer political campaigns the ability to focus their message to a very precise set of voters,” Keith Kazerman, senior VP, ad sales for DirecTV said in a statement. “The addressable advertising platform D2 Media Sales offers campaigns will allow them to combine the precision of direct mail and the accountability of digital with the reach and emotional impact of television.”

Political advertisers will now be able to combine the emotional impact of a TV ad with the precision and accuracy of direct mail marketing, the companies said.

“Addressable advertising is a game changer in political advertising, allowing clients to target voters on television the same way they would through the mail, on the phone, at the door or online,” said Michael Palmer, president of i360. “This nationwide match will allow conservative groups to bring more data-driven strategies to their TV buying plans, focusing ads on the voters we need to win.”