David Goldman Exiting House E&C

David Goldman, chief telecom counsel for the House Energy & Commerce Committee's Democrats, is exiting the committee to take a job in private industry.

E&C ranking member Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) announced Goldman's exit at a hearing on supply-chain integrity Wednesday (May 16).

Pallone called it a bittersweet announcement and said Goldman had been an invaluable part of the committee's team, citing his critical expertise and strategic guidance on efforts including helping speed through the RAY BAUM's Act, which among other things freed up more money for the broadcast incentive auction.

Committee chairman Marsha Blackburn also gave Goldman a shout-out for a job well done, and there was a round of applause from the committee, Republican and Democrat.

Goldman was the senior legal adviser to FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel when he exited the FCC in 2015 to join the committee.

Goldman joined Rosenworcel’s office from the Senate Commerce Committee, where he was communications, tech and internet counsel.

Before that he held various posts at the FCC, including a role in the office of former chairman Julius Genachowski and as a policy adviser to the chief of the Wireless Bureau.