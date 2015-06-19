Rosenworcel Senior Legal Advisor Exiting

FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel has announced the departure of a top staffer.

Priscilla Delgado Argeris, senior legal advisor to the commissioner, is exiting to move with her family to North Carolina.

“Priscilla has been a trusted advisor who has been by my side since the very earliest days in my office," said Rosenworcel in a statement. "I have benefited immeasurably from her counsel, as has the Commission as a whole. She is a fantastic public servant, policy whiz, and eagle-eyed lawyer."

Delgado Argeris was named senior legal advisor in January 2015, succeeding David Goldman, who exited to join the staff of Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.), ranking member of the House Energy & Commerce Committee.