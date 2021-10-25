David E. Kelley Series ‘The Missing’ Going Forward at Peacock

Peacock is going straight to series on The Missing, a crime drama from David E. Kelley. There will be eight episodes and Kelley will be showrunner, writer and executive producer.

The Missing, based on the Dror A. Mishani novel The Missing File, is a co-production from Keshet Studios and Universal Television. It tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

“We are incredibly fortunate to bring this series to Peacock audiences led by iconic producer David E. Kelley, who has shepherded some of today’s most buzzworthy dramas,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re looking forward to partnering with Keshet Studios alongside Universal Television to bring this compelling, soulful mystery to life.”

Dror A. Mishani, Matthew Tinker, Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott, Keshet International’s Alon Shrutzman, Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir and Keshet Broadcasting’s Karni Ziv are executive producing the series.

“I was riveted by Dror’s novels and the character of Avraham Avraham, and jumped at the opportunity to bring both to life,” commented Kelley.

Published in Hebrew in 2011 and in the US in 2013, The Missing File is the first in a series of four novels featuring inspector Avraham Avraham.