Dauman: Viacom on Track to 50%-Plus Non-Nielsen Revenue

Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman said efforts to create new measurement metrics to better track viewership for its younger-skewing networks are taking hold, and the programming giant is well on the way toward increasing its non-Nielsen derived revenue from 30% to more than 50% in the next three years.

Dauman has been an outspoken critic of Nielsen and the sample method of audience measurement and said the company is moving forward with products like Viacom Vantage, which track viewership across multiple platforms.

But that consumption “ties into a measurement problem,” Dauman said at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Boston. “A lot of our programming is being viewed on devices not currently measured under the Nielsen system, which is why we are moving toward creating a different kind of currency.”

