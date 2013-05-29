Dauman: Measurement Will Drive TV Everywhere

Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman said recent moves by ratings measurement giant Nielsen and others to better track viewership on mobile devices could lead to a spike in TV Everywhere deals.

Dauman, speaking at the Nomura Research Media & Telecom Summit in New York Wednesday, said while ratings measurement outside the home is only starting to improve, the prospect of a reliable measure tool is "visible" now, which he said was an important step forward.

Earlier this month ABC announced it was participating in a mobile app measurement study with Nielsen to track content viewed on tablets and smartphones. It was an extension of Nielsen's Online Campaign Ratings solution announced in September 2011.

