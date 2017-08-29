Dativa Names Michael Collette CEO

Genius Digital, a company focused on audience analytics for TV, said it has rebranded as Dativa and become a services business following the sale of its technology assets to Verimatrix.



In addition to the rebranding, Dativa has also appointed Michael Collette as CEO, with Tom Weiss taking on the role of chief technology officer and chief data scientist.



Under the new name and business focus, Dativa said it now provides data strategy, engineering and operations services for brands, media and technology companies.



