DataCheck Expands LatAm Operations

DataCheck (DC) has expanded its Latin American and

pan-regional market research offerings with the introduction of SpendCheck+.

The research monitoring tool uses video fingerprint

technology to provide media agencies, advertisers and networks with market

media intelligence.

The service provides real-time reporting, 24 hour a day

monitoring of 128 open TV and pay TV channels throughout the region.

It also monitors regular commercials, cross commercials,

interstitials and short branded content and provides reports encompassing 83

advertising categories, spanning over 500 associated brands.

"The service delivers real-time diagnostics which generate a

99% accurate digital fingerprint to analyze any video source," said Lourdes M.

Espinoza, DC's founder and CEO, in a statement. "This unparalleled solution

will allow SpendCheck+ to deliver more actionable and precise data that clients

will be able to use to develop competitive media strategies based on activity

and investment."

The company is also introducing a web-based

dashboard application that provides clients with the ability to process data

from SpendCheck+ and create customized analyses.