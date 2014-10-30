Data Drives TWC Q3

Time Warner Cable added 108,000 high speed data customers in the third quarter, its best Q3 showing in five years, and managed to cut basic video losses nearly in half.

TWC lost 184,000 basic video subscribers in the period, almost half the 306,000 it lost last year when it endured a month-long blackout with broadcaster CBS. The company said it has completed its all-digital conversion in New York and Los Angeles and its pending merger with Comcast is on track for completion in early 2015.

Total revenue in the period was up 3.6%, with high-speed data revenue rising 10.9% in the quarter.

