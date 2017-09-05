Data Breach Hits Former TWC Customers

Charter Communications acknowledged a data breach where about 4 million records containing personal information on former Time Warner Cable customers were left unsecured on a cloud server last month. And though the parent company said there is no evidence that the data has been used against former TWC customers, it urged subscribers with the MyTWC app to change their user names and passwords to minimize any risk.

According to tech websiteGizmodo,the breach was discovery by the Kromtech Security Center, which was investigating an unrelated security breach at World Wrestling Entertainment. Apparently, BroadSoft, a TWC vendor, left the records on an Amazon Web Services server without a password on Aug. 24.

According to Gizmodo, not all of the records contained information on specific customers and some of the data was duplicative, meaning the security glitch probably involved less than 4 million customers. Charter, whichpurchased Time Warner Cable last year, has about 17 million customers.



