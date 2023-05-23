‘Dark Winds’ Leads NAMIC Vision Awards Winners
AMC series wins best drama award; CBS's ‘The Neighborhood’ tops best comedy category
AMC’s drama series Dark Winds won multiple National Association of Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) Vision Awards to lead all shows, the diversity organization announced Tuesday morning.
The freshman series won two NAMIC Vision Awards -- which celebrate original, multiplatform television programming that reflects the ethnic and cultural diversity of the viewing audience -- including best drama series, beating out strong competition from Fox’s 9-1-1, ABC's Grey’s Anatomy and Women of the Movement, and Paramount Plus’s The Good Fight.
Dark Winds star Zahn McClarnon also won a Vision Award for best performance in a drama series, besting Cliff “Method Man” Smith (Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost); Courtney B. Vance (AMC’s 61st Street), Patina Miller (Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kana) and Viola Davis (Showtime’s The First Lady).
Also: Zahn McClarnon Hopes ‘Dark Winds’ Series Opens Eyes to Native American Actors, Stories: Multicultural Perspectives
CBS’ veteran series The Neighborhood took home the award for best comedy, topping ABC’s Abbott Elementary, black-ish and The Wonder Years, as well as Disney Plus’s Ms. Marvel.
Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani won the best performance in a comedy award for her starring role in the Disney Plus series, beating out Frankie Quiñones (Hulu’s This Fool) Omari Hardwick (Paramount Plus’ Fantasy Football) Raven-Symoné (Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home) and Tichina Arnold (CBS’s The Neighborhood) for the honor.
HBO Max’s Pause with Sam Jay was the only repeat winner, taking honors in the Variety/Talk Show category for the second straight year.
“We are honored to recognize the outstanding achievements of the 2023 Vision Award recipients, whose innovative programming has not only captivated audiences but also reflects our society's diverse voices and perspectives,” NAMIC president and CEO A. Shuanise Washington said in a statement. “The Vision Awards celebrate excellence in programming that pushes the boundaries of creativity, storytelling, and inclusivity. The work celebrated this year reminds us of the power of diverse representation and the importance of telling authentic stories that resonate with viewers from all walks of life.”
The complete list of the 2023 NAMIC Vision Awards appears below:
Animation
More Than I Want to Remember – MTV Entertainment Studios
Best Performance – Comedy
Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) – Disney Plus
Best Performance – Drama
Zahn McClarnon: (Dark Winds) – AMC
Children’s
Sesame Street – Sesame Workshop
Comedy
Ms. Marvel – Disney Plus
Digital Media – Short Form
Historian’s Take: What is #LandBack? Inside New Native American TV Shows – PBS
Documentary
Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America ReFramed Special – American Documentary, Inc.
Drama
Dark Winds – AMC
Lifestyle
Delicious Miss Brown – Food Network
News/Informational
The Color of Care – Smithsonian Channel
Original Movie or Special
REVOLT x Michelle Obama: The Cross-Generational Conversation – REVOLT
Reality
Why Not Us: Southern Dance – ESPN Plus
Reality – Social Issues
The Hair Tales – Onyx Collective/OWN/Hulu
Sports
After Jackie – History Channel
Variety/Talk Show
PAUSE with Sam Jay – HBO Max
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.