Dancing With the Stars Uses Linear Acoustic

The twelfth season of ABC's Dancing With the Stars, which premieres tonight, will be using two Linear Acoustic UPMAX 5.1-channel upmixers as well as LQ-1000 loudness quality control monitor.

A consistent and transparent upmix were cited as key reasons for choosing the product by the show's production mixer Bruce Arledge Jr. and music mixer Mark King for the 5.1 broadcast.

"UPMAX not only ensures a consistent viewer experience but it also eliminates potential transmission errors," commented Arledge Jr. in a statement. "We don't have any phasing issues, and we don't have stuff in the wrong spot."

Arledge Jr. is using one UPMAX for the main show and another for the recap show, which runs simultaneously with the main show beginning the second week of the season. He is also using a Linear Acoustic LQ-1000 loudness quality monitor to keep the production mix centered on the levels specified by ABC. The show is being produced on Stage 46 at CBS Television City in Hollywood.

"It makes really good decisions on where to place things," and saves money, noted King in a statement. He recommended UPMAX for Dancing With the Stars after using it on a Golden Globe Awards telecast.